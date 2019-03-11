NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Dolphins will not return or be part of new attraction planned at the Dolphinaris Arizona facility near Scottsdale.
In a statement released Monday morning, OdySea in the Desert said their management was informed by their parent company that dolphins will not be part of a new attraction.
"Ventura representatives confirm with OdySea in the Desert that no live animals will be incorporated into their new entertainment concept," OdySea officials said in a statement.
On Feb. 8, OdySea officials said they temporarily closed the Dolphinaris Arizona facility "to seek solutions.” This news came after four dolphins died at the facility since their opening in 2016.
On Feb. 20, the remaining four dolphins were moved and flown out to a marine habitat in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
I did the dolphin experience last September as a birthday gift to myself. It was a wonderful experience, and the dolphin, Ping, was one of the most magnificent animals I've ever seen. Her skin was like glass. I am so glad I didn't wait. Bless those animals and their keepers.
