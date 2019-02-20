NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The remaining four dolphins at Dolphinaris Arizona were moved overnight and flown out of the state en route to their new homes.
Arizona's Family video showed two moving trucks leaving Dolphinaris headed to Sky Harbor Airport in the middle of the night, with the dolphins believed to be on board.
Once the trucks arrived at the airport, a crew can be seen loading multiple crates that may have contained the dolphins onto a cargo plane bound for Ft. Lauderdale.
The plane sat on the tarmac for several hours and at one point, someone wearing a wet suit was seen on board. The plane eventually took off toward Ft. Lauderdale around 3:30 a.m.
It landed just before 8 a.m. Arizona time.
Dolphinaris said Wednesday evening the four dolphins arrived at their new home of Coral World Ocean Park, a U.S. licensed marine habitat in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The move was a joint decision with Dolphin Quest, who owns two of the dolphins, Dolphinaris said. All four were kept together.
Marine mammal specialists will stay with them to help them adjust to their new home, Dolphinaris said.
The four dolphins will play a "key role" in Corald World's mission to educate people about marine life, said Latisha Ellison with Coral World Ocean Park.
The St. Thomas Sea Sanctuary at Water Bay is a 69,000-square-foot area that is "the first of its kind that meets the requirements of the federal government’s Marine Mammal Protection Act and Animal Welfare Act," Ellison said in a statement.
The Animal Welfare Institute was not happy with the move.
In a statement released Wednesday, AWI said the dolphins are being "held in a sea pen enclosure in a bay known for its limited water circulation and poor water quality."
AWI criticized the sanctuary and said it shouldn't be in a polluted bay.
Dolphinaris has been closed for over two weeks since the death of 22-year-old dolphin Kai on Jan. 31, the fourth dolphin death in less than two years since its grand opening.
Dolphinaris said in its Wednesday statement that the company is "optimistic that the Scottsdale location will reopen as a new concept, not involving dolphins, and continue to carry out its mission in ocean conservation and education."
All the Dolphinaris signs have been taken down. There's no target date for reopening the facility.
The four remaining dolphins stayed at the facility and were being taken care of by trainers prior to their removal Wednesday morning.
The facility has been surrounded by controversy since its opening in October of 2016. Animal rights advocates say putting dolphins in pools in the desert was tantamount to animal cruelty.
Full statement from Dolphinaris:
Four dolphins being transferred from Dolphinaris Arizona have arrived safely in their new home: Coral World Ocean Park, a U.S. licensed marine habitat in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Their relocation was a joint decision with Dolphin Quest, who owns two of the dolphins, to keep all four together to maintain the bond that they have established during their two years together at Dolphinaris.
"Dolphins in the wild follow a fission-fusion social grouping which means that they naturally move between different groups of dolphins throughout their lives," explains Christian Schaeffer, general manager of Dolphinaris Arizona. "While they are very social animals and are able to adjust well to dynamic social groups, we are keeping these four dolphin friends together to help them acclimate to their new home."
To ensure a safe and smooth transition, the dolphins were transported by private jet, accompanied by their trainers and veterinary staff. All four dolphins are reported to be happy and healthy in their new environment. Marine mammal specialists will stay with them to help them adjust successfully.
Coral World Ocean Park offers interactive experiential learning programs for the public in a large, natural, ocean fed dolphin sanctuary.
The dolphins were transferred from Dolphinaris Arizona while the facility is closed temporarily for evaluation.
Dolphinaris is optimistic that the Scottsdale location will reopen as a new concept, not involving dolphins, and continue to carry out its mission in ocean conservation and education.
Meanwhile, evaluation of the Dolphinaris Arizona facility, including water testing and lab testing by pathologists, is still underway. No conclusions regarding what might have contributed to the health issues of the other dolphins have been made.
Statement from Coral World Ocean Park:
This afternoon, four Atlantic bottlenose dolphins arrived at Coral World Ocean Park and, for the first time, will swim in Coral World’s new sea sanctuary.
The dolphins, all born in human care, will make their new home at the St. Thomas Sea Sanctuary at Water Bay in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Coral World’s new 69,000 sq. ft. sanctuary is the first of its kind that meets the requirements of the federal government’s Marine Mammal Protection Act and Animal Welfare Act.
I would be happy to arrange an interview with a Coral World spokesperson who can tell you about the new sea sanctuary and what it means for the dolphins and future conservation efforts. A news release with more details is below.
The dolphins will be living and swimming in a large natural ocean habitat enclosed by a mesh barrier, while veterinarians and dolphin experts monitor them and provide care to keep them happy and healthy. They will be given some time to adjust to their new home before they’re introduced to the public.
They will then play a key role in Coral World’s mission to educate the public about marine life and motivate the next generation of conservation advocates.
Glad the wife and I decided not to pay money to do the dolphin activities. They wanted a huge amount of money for a "30 min experience", for what would end up being actually 9 mins. in the water with the dolphins. And now look. Scottsdale better not skrew up the White Castle that's coming.
