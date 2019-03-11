NEAR SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5)-- Dolphins will not return or be part of new attraction planned at the Dolphinaris Arizona facility near Scottsdale.
Ran Knishinsky is part of the management team that runs the OdySea Aquarium and other attractions next door to Dolphinaris just outside Scottsdale.
Knishinsky said he was told by Dolphinaris' parent company, Ventura Entertainment, that when they reopen Dolphinaris, it will be an entirely new attraction, under a different name -- without any dolphins or other animals.
"Ventura representatives confirm with OdySea in the Desert that no live animals will be incorporated into their new entertainment concept," OdySea officials said in a statement.
Dolphins in the desert -- it was an out-of-the-box idea that came to an abrupt end with the closing of Dolphinaris.
Dolphinaris has come under significant scrutiny lately.
On Feb. 8, OdySea officials said they temporarily closed the Dolphinaris Arizona facility "to seek solutions.” This news came after four dolphins died at the facility since their opening in 2016.
On Feb. 20, the remaining four dolphins were moved and flown out to a marine habitat in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"We've been assured that their new concept won't include any animals," Knishinsky said. "We've been assured that multiple timesvand they've also let the community, the Salt River Pima Indian Community know the new concept will not involve any live animals."
Families visiting the aquarium Monday were pleased to hear the dolphins won't be coming back.
"I'm OK with it," said Doug White of Surprise. "It's all about the safety of the dolphins."
"It's unfortunate, but if this is what has to be done, that's what has to be done," said Berta Beasley of Tolleson.
Despite Monday's announcement, there is still some confusion.
A lot of people who visit the attractions, think that Dolphinaris and the OdySea Aquarium are owned and operated by the same company.
They are not.
"OdySea Aquarium is completely separate," said OdySea general manager Greg Sharbeneau. "They are next to it. A separate business. Separate building. We don't have dolphins, and we will never have dolphins."
Ventura Entertainment has not announced what the new attraction will be or when it will open.
What or Who killed the dolphins?. ANYBODY know anybody care?
No more live animals . . . good! Just dead ones! Sounds like great fun to me.
This is a great opportunity to exploit current technology in animatronics. Who says acrobatic robo-dolphins, robo-sea turtles, etc, wouldn't be a serious hit and a completely different aquarium experience with no live animals.
I did the dolphin experience last September as a birthday gift to myself. It was a wonderful experience, and the dolphin, Ping, was one of the most magnificent animals I've ever seen. Her skin was like glass. I am so glad I didn't wait. Bless those animals and their keepers.
