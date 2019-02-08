NEAR SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - Dolphinaris Arizona began its indefinite closure Friday evening as the East Valley attraction investigates the deaths of four dolphins over the past 18 months.
The company says the closure is temporary, however, it announced this week it will lay off an undisclosed number of employees. Dolphinaris had about 40 employees when it opened in 2016.
All four remaining dolphins will be moved to other facilities out of state. A Dolphinaris spokeswoman declined to announce when the animals would be moved “for the safety of the dolphins.”
Animal activist Jeanette McCourt said she planned to camp out in her car overnight to monitor the removal process.
“I am sick to my stomach, worried about these four remaining dolphins and what's going to happen to them,” said Jeanette McCourt. “I hope that they survive the travel.”
“The stress [of traveling], in and of itself, is enough to kill a dolphin,” she said.
Other activists planned to fly a drone over the facility to keep an eye on the conditions, she said.
Animal activists began protesting Dolphinaris Arizona before the attraction opened. Pressure on the company has been mounting after the deaths of four dolphins from health complications.
Spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said Dolphinaris would be closed until a panel of experts could assess the facility.
