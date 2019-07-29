TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two men in Arizona have been arrested for conspiring to provide materials and resources to ISIS.
According to a criminal complaint, Ahmed Mahad Mohamed and Abdi Yemani Hussein had been in communication with an undercover FBI employee whom they thought was a supporter of ISIS ideology.
Communications revealed the Mohamed and Hussein wanted to travel overseas to fight with ISIS or to conduct an attack within the United States if they could not travel internationally.
According to the United States Department of Justice, Mohamed and Hussein purchased airline tickets to Egypt with the intention to travel to Sinai to join ISIS.
On July 26, FBI agents arrested the pair after they checked in for their flight at Tucson International Airport.
Court documents indicate the defendants came to the United States as refugees from Somalia. Mohamed obtained lawful permanent resident status; Husssein remained a refugee.
