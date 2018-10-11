MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are safe after dogs in a Mesa home woke them when a fire started early Thursday morning.
The fire burned a home near Broadway and Lindsay roads, according to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.
Two people and two dogs managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived.
When fire crews arrived on scene, they could see flames coming out from the windows, according to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.
Officials said the home is now unliveable, but not a complete loss.
The fire department is unsure on the source of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.