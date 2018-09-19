The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has removed 17 dogs from a property near Kingman.
The sheriff had gotten a call from a citizen concerned about the number of dogs and the fact that there was a school bus stop nearby. The caller said some dogs were getting out and she was concerned for the children in the neighborhood.
On Monday, animal control officers responded to the residence and made contact with the homeowner.
The homeowner said his wife was living at the property while he stayed at another residence. But he told officials his wife was ill and he wasn’t aware of how many dogs were on the property.
He requested the assistance of Animal Control Officers to trap the dogs so they could be taken to a shelter.
A total of 17 dogs of various breeds and ages were successfully and safely removed from the property and transported to a local shelter.
