MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mobile home caught fire in Mesa and left two dogs dead early Thursday morning.
According to Shawn Gilleland with Rural Metro Fire said when crews arrived at the home near Ellsworth and Broadway roads, it was fully engulfed.
Thankfully, crews did not find anyone inside the home but unfortunately did find two deceased dogs.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
