PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- They were rescued, adopted, returned, and have now been adopted again!
After being returned to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control by their owner, who adopted them last summer, "Calvin and Hobbes" were welcomed into another new home Saturday afternoon.
[WATCH: Doggie duo 'Calvin and Hobbes' find home]
Last year, the dogs were found together on a mountaintop in Superior and taken to the animal shelter where they were named Calvin and Hobbes in homage to the late daily comic strip.
According to Jose Santiago, MCACC's public information officer, the dogs were returned to the shelter due to the previous owner having health issues.
"Yes. They're back. They are at our east shelter," said Santiago in an email to AZ Family. "The owner had a bit of a health crisis and had to surrender them."
Although it would be ideal if the pair stayed together, Santiago said it wasn't necessary.
Luckily, a new owner decided to keep the doggie duo united.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.