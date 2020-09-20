PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman and her pup are safe and sound after getting lost on South Mountain on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters said she called 911 when she got distressed and ran out of water while on the Equestrian Trail. Rescues arrived and found the 26-year-old and her dog near the summit. Because they couldn't access the trail that well, they decided to use their helicopter and fly the pair off the mountain. Everything went well and they landed at a nearby school.
"This is something very rare, fly a patient and their animal off the mountain," said Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department.
Medical crews checked out the woman and gave more water to the dog. She decided not to go to the hospital and the dog was in good spirits and should be OK, Keller said.
"She was from out of town and the heat snuck up on her," said Keller. "It's a good reminder, make good decisions while hiking. Take all precautions."