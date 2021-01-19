GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - People walking their dogs made a disturbing discovery on Sunday evening in Golden Valley.
They found human remains in the remote area of Dewey Road and Agua Fria Drive, which is in the northwestern part of the census-designated place around 5:30 p.m., according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Investigators haven't said how long the remains have been there or who they belong to. An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO's Detective Division at (928) 753-0753 or call a toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-002335.