PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A sweet dog who found herself trapped in a muzzle for two weeks is about to find her forever family.
The dog, now named "Pixie," goes up for adoption Friday at the Arizona Animal Welfare League in Phoenix.
Pixie was a stray, picked up in Tsaile, Arizona, which is on the Navajo Nation in the far northeastern part of the state.
The dog was believed to have been wandering for more than two weeks while trapped in a rubber muzzle.
Pixie was rescued and brought to the Arizona Animal Welfare League. There, she received plenty of TLC along with medical treatment for the sores created by the muzzle on the side of her face and snout.
A behavioral team at the shelter also worked with Pixie to rebuild her confidence.
And now, we're happy to report that she's doing great!
Pixie is now spayed, vaccinated and micro-chipped.
Shelter staffers say she is overcoming her shyness and loves hanging out with other dogs.
And we're told she's particularly fond of treats!
AAWL says the perfect home for Pixie is a family that’s active on the weekends, has older children and will let her grow into her personality at her own pace while fostering her confidence.
Pixie will be available for adoption Friday, March 8, when the AAWL shelter doors open starting at 11:30 a.m. Adoption counselors will interview potential new families to find the perfect fit.
Pixie's adoption fee is $300.
And even if Pixie is not a match for you, there are countless other adoptable animals looking for good homes.
Arizona Animal Welfare League
25 N 40th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034
(Near 40th St. & Washington)
602-273-6852
