PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A dog that was stabbed multiple times by his owner is now going up for adoption.
Copper, a three-year-old Redbone Hound, has made a miraculous recovery after a horrible ordeal.
The dog's former owner, Andrian P. Aliguin, 26, faces a felony charge of animal cruelty and a misdemeanor charge of failure to provide medical treatment.
On July 9, police say Aliguin stabbed his pet dog, then left the scene without providing medical treatment for the animal.
According to the police report, Aliguin "stated the dog was chasing people outside and that he brought it in the house and stabbed it and killed it."
A blood-covered knife was retrieved from the scene.
The stabbing left the dog, since named Copper, with critical injuries, including a serious injury to his trachea.
He was treated at the Arizona Humane Society's Second Chance Animal Hospital.
"The dog's neck and chest were soaked in blood," said Jenna Moffitt, an emergency animal medical technician with Arizona Humane Society.
Chest and abdominal x-rays revealed Copper had three lacerations, 1.5 centimeters deep. One laceration tore his trachea. He also suffered nerve damage on the right side of his body.
Now, nearly one month later, Copper has regained the use of his right side, and he's ready to find his forever home.
Copper goes up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society’s (AHS) Sunnyslope Campus at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
AHS officials say this case exemplifies why the passing of House Bill 2671 was so critical.
The bill will go into effect on August 25, 2019 and will increase class 6 felonies to a class 5.
Copper is one of more than 11,000 animals treated in AHS’ trauma hospital each year.
But staffers say this summer has been particularly challenging.
Currently, AHS is over capacity with not only hospital cases, but also adoptable pets and is caring for nearly 1,400 animals.
This Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, AHS will offer waived adoptions fees on all adoptable pets in an effort to create space for additional sick and injured pets at the shelter.
(3) comments
Take the knife to this POS. He deserves it
ya know, someone this devoid of caring and compassion...this will only escalate...
Exactly. As was the case with Dale Hausner and Samuel Dieteman in 2015/2016. They started with shooting animals and then escalated radically.
