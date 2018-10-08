PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a doggone traffic jam on the Interstate 17 in Phoenix thanks to a pup that just didn't know where to go.
The tan dog was first spotted going north in the southbound lanes near Northern Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.
Drivers slowed down and the dog was trotting between the vehicles.
The dog was also fearless, jogging in front of vehicles as well.
The dog eventually jumped over the barrier, still going north but this time with traffic.
Eventually, a man in a work pickup truck stopped and was able to pick the dog up.
The man then gave the dog to a Department of Public Safety trooper.
