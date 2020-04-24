PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters were able to revive a dog they rescued from a house fire in Phoenix early Friday morning.
Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department were called to the home near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive just before 4 a.m. Firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the back patio and extending into the house.
Phoenix FD said the family dog was found inside the house unresponsive. Crews were able to get the dog out and use a Fido Bag to get oxygen to the dog. After about 10 minutes, the dog was sitting up and responding much better.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The homeowner was at work at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.