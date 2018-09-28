A dog who was rescued from a dog-fighting ring in Canada is now here in Arizona and looking for a new home.
The dog, who was originally called Bubba, (but has now been nicknamed Tater Tot,) was among more than 20 dogs rescued from the violent lifestyle.
He was three years old when he was rescued, and then spent two years in a "doggie jail."
His knee was badly injured, and surgery was not able to fix the problem.
Tater Tot was going to be euthanized when a group in Florida rescued him and his other furry friends.
Shortly thereafter, he was transferred to AAWL in Phoenix (a partner shelter of the one in Florida).
After two months in rehab and a second knee surgery (to fix the last one), Bubba is ready for a family.
Staffers say he's sweet and loves to snuggle.
In his profile on the AAWL website, it reads:
"I like playgroups and I have found a few dogs I can play with, with supervision. They call me a 'ladies man' because I make friends with mainly the girls in the group. I love belly rubs more than treats, I love snuggles more than walks, and I'll love you more than anything."
The AAWL recommends that he be the only dog in the house, for now.
For more information on Bubba or other adoptable pets, visit the AAWL website.
