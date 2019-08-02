PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Do you recognize this crate?
Officials at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) says a purebred, male German shepherd has died after he was locked in a crate and left outside under the afternoon's scorching sun.
A bystander discovered the caged animal on a sidewalk near 32nd Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The crate was sitting out in the hot sun while temps outside soared to 110 degrees.
The bystander brought the dog, who was probably around 4 or 5 years old, to the Maricopa County shelter.
When the animal arrived, he had a temperature of 109.5.
The shelter's medical staff did everything they could to save him but it was too late, and the dog did not survive.
MCACC officials believe the dog had been seen by a veterinarian sometime today. A light blue "vet wrap" was on the dog's left front paw, and its back right paw had been shaved for a blood pressure reading.
MCACC is hoping someone will recognize the crate or know where the dog was treated so the shelter can alert authorities about possible cruelty charges.
The shelter has shared the story on its Facebook page hoping someone will come forward with information.
You can contact MCACC at (602) 506-7387 or call the police.
