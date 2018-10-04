PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - A dog known as the "Kitten Nanny" has died peacefully at his Arizona home at the age of 15.
"Boots" is best known for acting as a nanny to foster and rescue kittens here in Phoenix.
[See Boots' Facebook page here]
Boots was rescued from Hurricane Katrina floodwaters in 2005. He was found standing in 10 inches of contaminated water in New Orleans and was in bad shape.
He was rescued by an Arizona shelter worker, taken to Phoenix and nursed back to health.
Shelter volunteer Susan Juergensen fell in love with Boots while caring for him and decided to adopt him. Boots paid that kindness forward by helping the kittens he worked with prepare for homes with dogs.
The Arizona Humane Society said, "By increasing our kittens’ comfort level with dogs, we increase their adoptability, since they will be more likely to adapt to homes with dogs in them. This also decreases the chances that the kittens/cats will be surrendered later in life due to problems between the cats and other pets."
"Our hearts are breaking over the loss of our sweet boy," said Juergensen. "I hope Boots' fans around the world will remember him by donating to their local animal shelters and by showing compassion and kindness to others. Boots reminded us that there is good in the world. Let's honor him by spreading goodwill."
Boots' story is the focus of a book for school-age children written by Juergensen. "Boots: Hurricane Katrina Survivor and Kitten Nanny" is available on Amazon and the Barnes & Noble websites.
Boots had been was declining health as he approached his 16th birthday in November. He died in the arms of his family and veterinarian.
Boots "The Kitten Nanny" Dies Peacefully at Arizona Home - Kate Shepherd Communications https://t.co/9oc1EDBcO2— BootsTheKittenNanny (@BootsKittenNany) October 4, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.