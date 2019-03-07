  • Glendale Fire Department via Twitter

The Glendale Fire Department tweeted video of flames shooting from the front of the mobile home.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A dog was killed in a Phoenix mobile home fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from two different departments teamed up to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Crews from Phoenix and Glendale converged on a burning trailing in the neighborhood southwest of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.

The front of the trailer was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

“Phoenix and Glendale worked together to quickly contain the fire to the front portion of the trailer and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the home,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Danny Gile said.

Fires in trailer parks can spread quickly because the homes are so close together.

The homeowner was not there when the fire started.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire.

While one dog died in the fire, the Glendale Fire Department tweeted that a second one was saved.

No firefighters were injured.

 

