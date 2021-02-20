TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe has yet another choice when it comes to burgers and beers.
Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept Dog Haus has opened a new location in the new Watermark Shopping Center.
Located off Scottsdale Road on the site of the old "Club Rio" nightclub, Dog Haus Biergarten Tempe brings its gourmet all-beef hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, humanely raised Black Angus beef burgers, one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwiches to the North Shore of Tempe Town Lake.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Dog Haus’ one-of-a-kind creations to Tempe,” said franchisee Jeron Boemer. "Our incredible team is looking forward to welcoming the community in and serving our signature menu to fans and newbies alike.”
The Dog Haus Biergarten "soft opened" the week of February 15th, and is hosting a grand opening celebration on February 20 & 21, pledging 20% of sales from the weekend to the Tempe Diablos. They're also giving away a free HAUS dog a week to 20 lucky fans. To enter and learn more, visit here.
Aesthetics of the 2400+ square foot space are modern-industrial, with limited street parking but a massive attached multi-story visitor parking structure for easy access. Dog Haus will be open until 10pm during the week, and midnight on Friday and Saturday nights, with an aggressive happy hour (3-6pm during the week, 3-close on Sundays) to attract both the college crowd and those who live and work around Tempe Town Lake.
With a full bar and more than two dozen beers on tap, Dog Haus hopes its high-quality ingredients and craft cocktails will help differentiate it in a crowded, competitive market (Chard, In-N-Out, BurgerFi and Buffalo Wild Wings locations are all within two miles). Time will tell if Dog Haus can take a bite out of the competition.
You can get more information on their website here or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: @DogHausDogs.