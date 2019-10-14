PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog found buried alive at dump in the Phoenix area has been rescued and is now receiving critical medical care and plenty of much-needed TLC.
Sanitation workers at the landfill found the dog.
It's believed he was put in a dumpster, picked up by a garbage truck and taken to the landfill.
Phoenix animal rescue "Home Fur Good" has taken the dog, now named "Oscar," into its care.
Oscar had to have emergency surgery to repair a broken leg and shattered pelvis.
Home Fur Good has partnered with Two Pups Wellness Fund to cover the costs of his surgery and rehabilitation, but Oscar will still need extensive medical care.
If you would like to help, you can donate at two locations:
or
Home ‘Fur’ Good is a no-kill animal rescue organization whose mission is to eliminate the euthanasia of adoptable homeless cats and dogs in Maricopa County.
The shelter provides medical care and adoption placements, as well as promoting spay/neuter procedures and providing outreach education for pet owners.
The staff and volunteers give homeless animals a clean and comfortable place to sleep, nutritious food to eat, excellent medical care, daily exercise, and an overdose of love and affection.
Home Fur Good
10220 N. 32nd Street (just south of Shea Boulevard)
Phoenix
ADOPTIONS:
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(602) 971-1334