Dog found in landfill

It's believed the dog was put in a dumpster, picked up by a garbage truck and taken to the landfill.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog found buried alive at dump in the Phoenix area has been rescued and is now receiving critical medical care and plenty of much-needed TLC.

Sanitation workers at the landfill found the dog.

It's believed he was put in a dumpster, picked up by a garbage truck and taken to the landfill.

Phoenix animal rescue "Home Fur Good" has taken the dog, now named "Oscar," into its care.

Oscar had to have emergency surgery to repair a broken leg and shattered pelvis.

Home Fur Good has partnered with Two Pups Wellness Fund to cover the costs of his surgery and rehabilitation, but Oscar will still need extensive medical care.

If you would like to help, you can donate at two locations:

twopups.org/donate 

or

homefurgood.org/donate.

Home ‘Fur’ Good is a no-kill animal rescue organization whose mission is to eliminate the euthanasia of adoptable homeless cats and dogs in Maricopa County.

The shelter provides medical care and adoption placements, as well as promoting spay/neuter procedures and providing outreach education for pet owners.

The staff and volunteers give homeless animals a clean and comfortable place to sleep, nutritious food to eat, excellent medical care, daily exercise, and an overdose of love and affection.

Home Fur Good

10220 N. 32nd Street (just south of Shea Boulevard)

Phoenix

ADOPTIONS:

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(602) 971-1334

More information can be found online and on Facebook.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you