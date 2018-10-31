COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - It's a very happy Halloween for a Cottonwood family who was reunited with their beloved dog after a long time apart.
The reunion happened Wednesday at the Verde Valley Humane Society.
The dog is named Fuchsia.
She hadn't been with her original owners for almost a year, and then her new owner reportedly lost her.
No one had seen the dog in some time, until this past Monday evening when she suddenly showed up at the home of a good Samaritan.
He took in the weak and extremely malnourished dog and posted her photo on Facebook.
The Yavapai County Sheriff was notified, and the dog was taken to Verde Valley Humane Society in Cottonwood.
Shelter staffers then rushed the dog to Danza Del Sol Veterinary Hospital where she was examined, stabilized and tested.
Her owners saw the Facebook post and were waiting at the Verde Valley Humane Society Wednesday (before the shelter even opened!) anxious to be reunited with Fuchsia.
"This is such a heartwarming story and an important one to share," said Verde Valley Humane Society executive director Tacy Pastor. "We want to encourage everyone, if you find a pet, even one that is in bad shape, don’t automatically assume the dog has been dumped or mistreated. Post a photo on social media, put up signs, and most importantly, notify animal control or your local shelter so we can check lost reports and get the pet veterinary care if needed.”
Thankfully, Fuchsia is uninjured and has no serious health issues.
However, the dog is severely malnourished. So, after many happy tears, from staff as well as Fuchsia’s family, the VVHS team helped It's a very happy Halloween for a Cottonwood family who was reunited with their beloved dog after a long time apart.’s family understand what they needed to know to properly care for her as she recovers from her ordeal.
The Verde Valley Humane Society is a non-profit shelter located in Cottonwood, Arizona. The Verde Valley Humane Society is a no-kill facility that exists to provide for and protect unwanted, lost and abused animals; and to promote animal welfare through its policies and presence in the community
