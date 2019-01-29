Dog bites supervisor at Maricopa County shelter

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A supervisor at a Maricopa County animal shelter had to undergo surgery Tuesday after she was bitten by a dog.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) tells us that the 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix was being moved from one area of the county's East shelter to another area, when it bit the woman several times.
The worker, who has been employed with MCACC for six years, was bitten on her hand, ankle, side, and thigh.
"We could have been talking about something a lot different right now. We're very grateful that there was an employee nearby that was able to get he dog off of her," said MCACC spokesman Jose Santiago.
She had to undergo surgery to have her wounds cleaned out and dressed.
The dog has been at the shelter since Dec. 29 and was considered adoptable, having passed all their behavioral testing.
"One of the things that we like to point out is that kennels can be a very stressful environment for these animals. They're around strange animals, strange noises in a strange environment. Any of those factors could have been a provoking matter in this bit we simply don't know," said Santiago.
The dog will be euthanized, Santiago said.
The employee is expected to make a full recovery.
