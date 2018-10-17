Dog bite sends MCSO deputy to hospital

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy had to be taken to the hospital after he was bitten by a pit bull.
On Thursday afternoon at around 12:30, MCSO deputies responded to an emergency 911 call for service in Litchfield Park.
As the deputy approached the residence, MCSO says two pit bulls came towards the deputy and one of the pit bulls bit him in the leg.
The deputy fired his service weapon at the dog, however it's undetermined if the dog was struck.
The deputy was treated on scene then transported for further treatment.
MCSO is working to locate the dog to check for injuries.
