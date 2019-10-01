PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Some doctors say this flu season could be a very serious one, and they're urging people to get their flu shots.
Dr. Rob Rohatsch , CEO of Banner Health’s Urgent Care centers, says Australia’s flu season can give a preview of what we might have in store, because that country has the opposite flu season as the U.S.
“The flu activity in Australia has been more robust than normal,” Rohatsch said. “And secondly, we’ve had a pediatric death earlier than we’d normally see in the United States.”
These indicators could signal a virus that’s easy to spread, and causes more serious symptoms that last longer.
“And when we start seeing that activity at that severity early on, it does give us some concern,” Rohatsch said.
Doctors say it’s important to get the vaccine as soon as possible so it has time to take effect.
“It does take a couple weeks to take effect, for your immune system to kick in,” Rohatsch said.
Rohatsch also encourages people to wash and sanitize their hands, and to avoid shaking hands.
"The fist bump should replace the hand shake,” Rohatsch said.
But the best preventative measure remains the flu shot.
"[The] flu shot isn't 100% preventive in terms of keeping someone from getting the flu,” Rohatsch said. “But it does prevent a lot of the cases, and if you do end up getting the flu and you've had the flu shot, you're likely to have a milder case of the flu."