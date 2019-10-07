GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jake Zimmerman, 21, of Gilbert had been vaping for two years without any health problems.
Then, a few weeks ago, he ran a high fever and started gasping for air.
"I started feeling something, but then a few days went by. It got progressively worse to the point where I couldn't walk," Zimmerman explained. "It was just super hard to catch my breath. I felt pain as I was trying to catch my breath."
Zimmerman was diagnosed with a severe case of pneumonia and spent seven days in the hospital.
Zimmerman said doctors almost placed him in a medically induced coma at one point.
Doctors believe Zimmerman's illness was directly related to vaping.
"It's totally not worth getting that habit, thinking that nothing bad is going to happen to me," said Zimmerman. "But then look what happened to me."
More than 1,000 vaping-related respiratory cases have been reported nationwide, with at least seven of those cases in Arizona.
Zimmerman now wants to warn others about the dangers of vaping.
"A lot of people really don't care still, which is kind of unfortunate," said Zimmerman. "I'm trying to spread around awareness."
Zimmerman said he will never use an e-cigarette again and hopes others will do the same.
