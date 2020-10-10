WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's doctor says the president is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

In a memo released Saturday night, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley says Trump meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely discontinuing isolation and that by "currently recognized standards" he is no longer considered a transmission risk.

The memo follows Trump's first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus.

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday afternoon on the South Lawn for a Trump address on his support for law enforcement from a White House balcony.

The president wore a mask as he walked for the speech but took it off to make his remarks. He received an enthusiastic response from his supporters.

“I’m feeling great,” said Trump, who said he was thankful for their good wishes and prayers as he recovered.

Trump is also priming for a Florida rally on Monday.