PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A doctor has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at people gathered outside a women's clinic in Phoenix.
It happened on Oct. 10 at the Acacia Women's Center at 16th Street and Osborn Road.
The investigation started when a man called the police and said that "a doctor pulling out of the facility pointed a gun at him."
Police say they received multiple calls about the incident throughout the following week.
Detectives started gathering evidence in the case, including video taken by someone outside the clinic.
A YouTube video, posted by the group Apologia Studios, clearly shows a man in a car pointing what appears to be a gun out the window as a group of anti-abortion protesters gathered outside.
Phoenix police have confirmed that the video does show the incident reported and identified the suspect as 52-year-old Ronald Yunis.
“We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Apologia Church pastor Jeff Durbin. “This is a doctor pulling a deadly weapon and pointing it at them and threatening them. This is a very serious situation.”
Durbin said on Thursday tht they routinely protest outside this center because that’s the day abortions are performed.
He said they often talk to families going inside, and will say harsh words to the doctor.
“But calling him a coward is not a justifiable reason to pull a weapon and threaten to kill somebody,” Durbin said.
Durbin said their group is disappointed with how Phoenix police handled the case.
The man who Dr. Yurnis pointed the gun at filed a police report on Oct. 10, and when nothing was done for a week, the group went back out to the center Thursday with cameras rolling and called police again-- demanding the doctor be arrested.
“We respect law enforcement, but we expect them to do their job, their duty,” said Durbin. “They reacted within four hours of the community holding them accountable.”
Police said they interviewed Yunis on Thursday, Oct. 17.
On Friday, Oct. 18, officers began the process of taking the Yunis into custody. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Arizona's Family reached out to Acacia Women's Center for comment, but have not heard back.
We also tried knocking on the door of Yunis' Phoenix mansion, but nobody answered.