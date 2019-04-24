PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Paradise Valley woman is accused of stealing nearly $5,300 worth of clothes and gift cards, according to court documents.
Documents say 21-year-old Kassidy Woodworth was a nanny for a Paradise Valley family over a five-month span in late 2018.
Over the course of that time, the family noticed several items missing including baby clothes and gift cards.
Documents say in January, the family discovered Woodworth was selling the stolen items online.
After the family contacted police, they provided text messages from Woodworth apologizing for the theft.
"Oh my gosh, I am so sorry about the clothes!" Woodworth said. "I really don't know what to say other than I am so, so, so sorry."
Woodworth claimed to have taken the items from the family's Goodwill bag.
Documents say Woodworth admitted to stealing the items following a police interview.
She stole $5,289 worth of adult and baby clothes, headphones, toys, shoes, accessories and gift cards. Documents say some of those items had been returned to the family.
According to documents, other families have hired Woodworth in Phoenix and they have been contacted by police.
Woodworth is being charged with theft and trafficking stolen property.
