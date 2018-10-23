PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − A man is behind bars after pinning a 16-year-old girl against a countertop and attempting to sexually assault her at a Phoenix restaurant.
Court documents say Derrick Henderson, 25, entered the Yogurt Time near Washington and First streets on Oct. 20 around 4:40 p.m.
Henderson walked directly behind the counter, exposed his genitals, and pinned the girl against the counter top, not allowing her to leave.
Documents say the teen tried to push him back as she yelled out for help. She eventually was able to call 911.
Henderson continued to grope her as she began striking him in the neck and face.
Documents say three people finally entered the store which made Henderson flee. He was found within minutes of the incident and was identified by the victim and three witnesses.
He is being charged with kidnapping and attempted sexual assault. His bail was set at $75,000.
