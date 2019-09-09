TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The rebuilding has begun at a popular Tempe landmark destroyed by a fire on St. Patrick's Day.
On Monday, crews went to work starting to put the new roof in place, officially launching the new and improved Doc & Eddy's.
"Today's a great day," said general manager Sean Cleary.
Doc & Eddy's restaurant and bar near Rural and Baseline roads went up flames on March 17, 2019.
The Tempe Fire Department confirmed that the cause of the fire was an improperly discarded cigarette. It appears that someone dumped an ashtray into a trash can and one of the cigarettes was not completely extinguished.
The fire caused extensive damage to the building. The building did not have a sprinkler system, due to the time it was built and the fire code under which it was built.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.
Since the blaze, several other sports bars in the area have rallied to support the rebuilding efforts, and have been holding fundraisers for Doc & Eddy's over the last six months.
"Support has been overwhelming," said Cleary. "People miss their home."
Now, the owners have begun the process of getting Doc & Eddy's up and running once again.
"The City of Tempe has been 100% behind us, which is a fantastic thing," said Cleary. "We're full swing!"
"We are finally moving forward. Miss seeing all the familiar faces and getting ready for football," reads a statement on Doc & Eddy's Facebook page. "Hope to see everyone in a few months and we will certainly be moving as fast as we possibly can! Thank you all for your support!"
Owners hope to reopen by December at the very latest.
"It's going to be amazing," said Cleary about the new Doc & Eddy's. "It's going to be a little bit different. But it's still going to be home. It's still going to be Doc & Eddy's."
Doc & Eddy's has been a favorite haunt for ASU students and Tempe residents for more than 30 years.