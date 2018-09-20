A janitor in the Mesa School District has been arrested, accused of luring a minor.
Police say 22-year-old Jordan Horne, who worked as a part-time custodian at Dobson High School, faces two felony charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
The Mesa School District has released the following statement:
"Student and staff safety is our top priority at Mesa Public Schools. On Tuesday, Sept. 18, law enforcement contacted district security about an arrest warrant for a Mesa Public Schools part-time custodian, Jordan Horne. The district cooperated with Chandler Police to facilitate his arrest.
Horne has been employed as a part-time custodian at the district since October 2017. His employment status is pending the outcome of the police investigation."
All Mesa Public Schools employees must pass a background check upon hire.
Horne is due back in court Sept. 27.
He was released on the conditions that he wear an ankle monitor and keep a curfew.
