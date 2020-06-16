TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – Police on Tuesday released a sketch of a man who they say attacked a woman in her Tempe apartment last month. They are asking for the public's help to find him.
According to police, it happened late the afternoon of Sunday, May 24, at an apartment complex near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard. The suspect, described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man with a dark complexion, a heavy build, and a slight accent, knock on the victim’s door and asked for her phone number.
Police say he pushed his way into the apartment after the woman refused. According to investigators, the man grabbed the woman's genitals and tried “to pull her clothes down.”
The man, believed to be in his 20s and about 6 feet tall, then left. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with an unknown black logo, black athletic-style shorts, and gray or black basketball shorts.
Police said there was a pool party at the apartment complex earlier in the day, but the victim was not there. It’s not clear if the suspect was a guest.
If you recognize the man in the sketch, please call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311 or submit a tip online at Tempe.gov/Police.