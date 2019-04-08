PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A DNA testing company is working with the FBI, sparking new concerns about law enforcement accessing results.
Direct-to-consumer DNA testing kits offer an easy and affordable way for you to learn more about who you are and where you came from, but law enforcement’s interest in this information is sparking some privacy concerns.
“I was born in Cuba, so of course, I have Spanish, I have a percentage of Native American,” says Dr. Maribel Alvarez, anthropologist and professor at the University of Arizona.
While she wasn’t surprised by the results of her DNA test, Alvarez says she was surprised to learn law enforcement can access her personal information.
“All of a sudden you start thinking, wow there’s a lot more to this than just an innocent personal discovery,” says Alvarez.
With most direct-to-consumer DNA testing companies, law enforcement agencies must obtain a court order to compare their crime scene DNA samples to those collected in company databases. If investigators discover a match, they can identify someone’s relatives, creating a list of potential suspects.
One company is taking this relationship with law enforcement to the next level. FamilyTreeDNA announced this year it is testing DNA samples for the FBI.
“It was recognized that this is a very sensitive technology and we’re dealing with people’s biological information,” says Kimberly Kobojek, director of ASU’s undergraduate forensic science program.
For 17 years, Kobojek worked at the Phoenix Police Crime Laboratory, joining the team in 1996 as DNA testing was evolving. She says with the advancement of DNA technology came a heightened sense of responsibility.
“I would say that professionalism and ethics were always there,” says Kobojek. “But I would say that the focus on them has increased.”
Kobojek also says using information obtained by companies like FamilyTreeDNA to help solve cases is not as simple as one might think. She says building a case involves many factors like witness testimony and evidence.
“It’s not like you can take something from a genealogical database and compare it to the crime scene sample,” says Kobojek.
The new partnership between FamilyTreeDNA and the FBI has already helped solve a cold case out of California. Linda O’Keefe was 11 years old she was found dead in 1973. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death. In January, the FBI turned to FamilyTreeDNA for leads. Investigators found a DNA match and arrested a Colorado man for the child’s murder.
FamilyTreeDNA says it will assist the FBI with cases involving violent crimes including murder, sexual assault and child kidnapping. The company insists its work with the FBI does not violate user privacy and confidentiality because law enforcement is granted the same level of access to their matching database as any other user.
If a law enforcement agency wants additional information, FamilyTreeDNA says the agency must obtain a court order like a subpoena or search warrant.
According to FamilyTreeDNA, it began testing DNA samples for the FBI in Fall 2018, but the company would not say how many samples it’s tested for the FBI or how many cases. FamilyTreeDNA says since it became the first direct-to-consumer DNA testing company in 2000, it has received only three subpoenas from law enforcement.
If a user wants to avoid the potential of law enforcement matching crime evidence to their DNA profiles, they have the option of opting out of the match feature. When FamilyTreeDNA users change this setting, law enforcement registered accounts will not be able to see the user’s account as a match.
“It may be what we call the fine print,” says Alvarez. “People may not always read that. I didn’t.”
Dr. Alvarez says she’s not comfortable with the idea her family members can be accused of a crime based on her DNA information. She says consumers must be vigilant about their privacy.
“We do have a system of laws and checks and balances that is effective protecting us now from abuses,” says Alvarez. “But it’s something we cannot sleep on.”
