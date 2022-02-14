PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Court documents show DNA evidence connected a murder suspect to the gun that fired the bullets that killed a Special Olympics athlete in Scottsdale a little more than a week ago. When police arrested John Merryman in the death of Scott Harkness on Friday, investigators said the gun was “forensically linked” to Merryman but did not elaborate.
Police say Harkness was found in front of an apartment complex near Camelback and Hayden roads shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. He had been shot twice and died at the hospital. Investigators matched the bullets that killed Harkness to a gun found on Hayden Road just south of Camelback Road. According to Merryman’s public court paperwork, Merryman “was a major contributor to DNA recovered from that handgun.”
Police say they also connected Merryman to a car spotted leaving the scene and later found abandoned in a church parking lot about 5 minutes away. According to investigators, the car was registered to Merryman and the address listed was the apartment complex where Harkness was found. Police said Merryman admitted to keeping the car there but said he had not seen it recently.
When investigators searched the car, they found four spent shell casings and later learned that one of them came from the gun that killed Harkness. When police searched Harkness’s North Phoenix home on Feb. 11, they found another bullet of the same brand in his nightstand. Police say Merryman told investigators he did not have any guns and did not handle his roommate’s weapons. Court documents say Merryman was not allowed to have guns because of “a criminal history that includes Aggravated Assault, Stalking, Domestic Violence based crimes, drug possession, and Arson.”
Police say Merryman told them quite a bit before ending the interview by asking for a lawyer. “He talked about having the feeling that people were following him and concerns about his roommate doing surveillance on him and hiding cameras,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement. Police say Merryman’s roommate described him as “being paranoid” and said he “used cocaine.”
There is no apparent connection between Merryman and Harkness. “This appears to be a randomly selected murder victim,” police wrote in court documents. Harkness was walking home from a night in Old Town Scottsdale with friends when he was shot.
Merryman is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.