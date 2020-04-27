PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After 3 and a half years of investigating, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies have arrested a man for the murder of a woman found shot to death thanks to a DNA match. Tony Tyrone Reed, 60, was taken into custody on Friday.
It all started on Nov. 9, 2016, when deputies found the body of 39-year-old Sabrina Rollins in the area of 107th and Southern avenues. Deputies said she was shot and killed less than two days after she was released from the Lower Buckeye Jail. Investigators did a sexual assault kit and developed a DNA profile but no suspect was identified at the time.
Fast forward to April 2019, when MCSO asked the Arizona Department of Public Safety for help. DPS' crime lab did a DNA search in its database of those arrested and those convicted of crimes for a possible relative of the DNA found in the sexual assault kit. In November of 2019, the results came back and they led investigators to Reed. When deputies first talked to Reed, they said he denied being involved in Rollins' murder. Days later, investigators got a warrant for Reed's DNA to compare it to the DNA recovered from the victim. Based on that comparison, Reed was identified as the suspect and was arrested. Investigators didn't say what led up to the murder or release a possible motive.