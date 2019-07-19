PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a man after DNA evidence linked him to an attack on a 9-year-old girl.
Court documents state that the girl's mother called police on July 7 to report that her daughter had been attacked at their apartment complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues.
The girl told officers that she was walking to a friend's apartment in the same complex when a man grabbed her and dragged her into the gym and then into the gym's women's restroom.
[PDF: Court documents for William Buford, Jr.]
She said the man locked the restroom door, then pushed her to the ground and laid on top of her while covering her mouth with his hand.
The girl said she was able to fight him off by scratching and clawing at his face and chest until the man fled.
DNA collected from underneath the girl's fingernails was later matched to 34-year-old William Buford Jr., a homeless man who has been known to hang around the area.
Police found Buford on July 15 and arrested him. Officers noticed that Buford had scratches on his face consistent with injuries inflicted by the girl and was wearing the same shoes described by her.
Buford told police that he is homeless but he was in the apartment complex because his friend lives there.
Buford said he hands out water bottles to children and that he caught the victim taking more than one water bottle so he tried to grab it from her and she scratched him.
He denied dragging her into the apartment gym.
Buford was booked on felony charges of aggravated assault on a minor, kidnapping and molestation of a child.
