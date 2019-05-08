PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - "Every time we dove together was a good time," said James Riley.
Riley and the entire Arizona diving community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
"Josh was just a pretty amazing guy, in a lot of ways," said Riley.
Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Rosen lived in Tucson. The former Marine and his wife recently had their first child.
"Which just adds to the tragedy to lose him just as his son is just coming into this world," said Riley.
This past weekend, Rosen came to Lake Pleasant to dive around the old Waddell Dam.
[WATCH: Friend speaks on missing diver whose body was recovered at Lake Pleasant]
Other experienced scuba divers say the area takes skill.
Under 200 feet of water lies piles of rebar and concrete. Divers compare it to a shipwreck.
Something happened, and Rosen never resurfaced. His body was recovered Tuesday night.
[MORE: Body of missing diver recovered at Lake Pleasant, per MCSO]
"Yeah, it's been a rough couple of days, not the days we expected to have," said Riley.
Exactly what happened is still being investigated. Riley asks others not to make guesses.
"A lot of those theories end up being pretty painful," he said.
For now, he says they're just trying to support Rosen’s wife and infant son. Another friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help them during this difficult time.
"I think the biggest thing was the passion for life and for diving and for learning. I remember going through tech class with Josh and I learned a lot from him and his energy and his desire to learn," said Riley. "Smart guy as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.