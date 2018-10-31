KEY LARGO, FL (3TV/CBS5) - The Halloween spirit is alive and well in Florida... even 30 feet under the water!
About a dozen divers competed in an underwater costume contest in the waters off Key Largo.
Garbed as goofy Halloween characters, the scuba divers submerged beneath the surface Wednesday to compete in an underwater costume contest in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
Entrants included a mermaid man and a penguin.
Divers also dressed up as movie favorites like Batman, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and Star Wars storm troopers.
A hotdog and cheeseburger buddy pair dived with their ketchup and mustard condiments.
The contest’s host, Rainbow Reef Dive Center, is offering social media users a chance to vote for their favorite costumed diver on their Instagram page.
Top three vote-getters will be announced Thursday and are to be rewarded with prizes of dive equipment and dive trips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.