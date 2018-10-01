BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A school district in Buckeye said it will name its next school after the late John McCain.
Members of the Buckeye Elementary School District Board approved the decision on Monday night after the superintendent made the official recommendation.
The district said it received a blessing from John McCain's widow Cindy McCain in September.
“The qualities that Senator McCain so passionately and effectively represented are what we wish to enshrine as a model for the children of our community," said superintendent Dr. Kristi Sandvik in a statement.
John S. McCain III Elementary School will be the West Valley district’s eighth school.
The district didn't say where in the district it would be or when construction would begin.
