PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mountain Pointe High School coach who leaked secret information and game plans to opposing teams has officially lost his job.
Justin Hager was fired on Wednesday, according to the Tempe Union High School District. He had originally tried to put in his resignation, but the school board voted not to accept it so they could build a case for his termination.
Hager was the varsity girls basketball coach and a varsity football assistant coach.
Between 2017 and August 2019, Hager shared privileged information about formations, game plans, signals and player eligibility to give adversaries a "competitive edge," investigators said.
Hager used a secret email account to email various high school coaches the information anonymously.
Based on emails that the district found, Hager was upset after he wasn't hired as the head coach for the football team following the retirement of Norris Vaughn in December 2017.
The news of the scandal spread across the nation. Many coaches and sports media members said they had never heard of something like this.
The district said none of the opposing teams' coaches said anything about the leak until a game against Faith Lutheran High School in August.
The football team lost several big games following emails from Hager to their opponents, including the championship game in November 2017. However, Mountain Pointe still won games as well.
Below are the charges Hager was fired for.
CHARGE ONE - Unprofessional Conduct, violation of Governing Board Policies GBEA and GBEB and Regulation GBEB-R
Mr. Hager has violated Governing Board Policies GBEA and GBEB and Regulation GBEB-R by failing to conduct himself in a professional manner which promotes the educational process and protects students and District property. Specifically, by sending information regarding the varsity team plays to opposing coaches, Mr. Hager failed to act in the best interest of his students. Furthermore, he failed to act with honesty and integrity by anonymously sending information with malicious intent over the past three years. His use of District property to further these activities is a further violation of District policy.
CHARGE TWO - Improper use of District Technology, violation of Governing Board Policies EDB, EDC, and IJNDB.
Mr. Hager has violated Governing Board Policies EDB, EDC, and IJNDB by failing to properly use and protect District property. Specifically, Mr. Hager provided confidential information from Mountain Pointe's HUDL account to opposing team coaches, including, at times, student level information. This violates District policies by using District resources for personal gain, and also by failing to use District technology in furtherance of the District's education goals.
THEREFORE, in accordance with Governing Board policy GCQF, the District administration recommends that the Governing Board dismiss Mr. Hager from his employment with the District. Mr. Hager has 10 days to respond to request a hearing. If he does not respond, his employment with the Tempe Union High School District will end on the 10th day.