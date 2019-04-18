PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)-- Arizona lawmakers approved a proposal Thursday to end texting and distracted driving in the state
Shortly after noon, The Arizona House of Representatives passed HB 2318, which bans texting and driving in Arizona. It passed 44 to 16.
HB 2318 was written by Rep. Noell Campbell (R-1). It's similar to SB 1165 written by Sen. Kate Brophy McGee (R-28).
Another bill that prohibits distracted driving passed on a final reading, SB 1141. However, that bill is headed back to the Senate with an amendment before it can head to Governor Ducey's desk.
SB 1141 goes beyond cell phone use on the road. An emotional debate took place on the House floor over that bill, with some Democrats arguing that the bills would increase racial profiling, and others saying broad legislation is needed to save lives.
The move was something Officer Clayton Townsend’s mother has been advocating for since her son’s death. Townsend was killed in a crash on Jan. 8 after a distracted driver struck him, according to court documents.
HB 2318 will now go to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk. He's expressed willingness to sign a bill banning on texting and driving, though it's unclear when he will take action on the bill.
From the actual bill, keep in mind it isn't a primary offense, so you have to be cited for something else first:
11. States that a person in violation of operating a motor vehicle while using a portable wireless
communication device as outlined after January 1, 2021, subject to a civil penalty as follows:
a) between $75 and $149 for a first violation; and
b) between $150 and $250 for a second or subsequent violation.
There is already a law about distracted driving....this is a huge Nothing Burger.....and a waste of time & money.
About time!
‘Racial profiling’? How’s that? Idiots who text and drive come in all colors.
I still find it extremely disgusting that this bill was not passed until a cop was killed by texting driver. How many people had to be buried without anyone considering such a bill before? And how about other forms of distracted driving? Such as reading a book or newspaper, combing your hair, putting on makeup, etc. Why do those not count? Oh yes, no cop has been killed by someone doing that. And you democrat slugs who claim racial profiling, just exactly how would that happen? Just wait, there will be hundreds of whites arrested for the violation but just ONE black or Hispanic be stopped and look out.
It would've been nice if Catherine had told us more about what penalties infractions would incur under each bill. I guess it's easier to reword a press release.
