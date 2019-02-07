GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- The City of Glendale will be initiating their texting-and-driving ban Thursday after the ordinance was passed the same night Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend was struck and killed by a distracted driver.
The Glendale City Council voted unanimously on Jan. 8 to enact the ban, which goes into effect today.
The Glendale ordinance prohibits talking on a cellphone, sending a text message or otherwise using a handheld communications device while driving in the city unless the device is in hands-free mode.
Glendale police say there will be an education and warning period of about six months before officers begin enforcement of the ban.
The fine for the first offense is $250.
