GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - A man could face charges after police said he was distracted behind the wheel when he hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Glendale, police said.
The crash happened on Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m.
According to police, 49-year-old Shelia Louise Cooper was walking across 59th Avenue along the south side of McLellan Road.
Although she was not in the crosswalk, other drivers on 59th Avenue had stopped to let her cross.
Police said Glendale resident Gregory Allan Sebion was going south on 59th avenue and was distracted and didn't see the stopped cars. When he did, he swerved into the center turn lane to avoid hitting the cars but ended up hitting Cooper, police said.
Cooper was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Detectives are trying to figure out if Sebion was speeding. He was not under the influence, investigators said. It's unclear how he was distracted while driving.
"Criminal charges will be determined, as deemed appropriate, once the investigation has been completed," the department said in a statement.
The Glendale Police Department says the crash is "a tragic example of what can happen by simply taking your eyes off the roadway for a brief moment" and encourages other drivers to be safe on the road and watch for pedestrians, even outside a crosswalk.
Yes that guy should be paying attention 100% of the time, but come on ppl use a F'n crosswalk and wait until you get a walk arrow... This guys life just changed forever (obviously her life and her families life) because she decided to cross the street that she didn't have a right to cross in the first place. It's called J-walking
