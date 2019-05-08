PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office emergency dispatcher is on the other side of the law after investigators said she pretended her father died to have time off.
According to MCSO, Amanda Vanrees gave her supervisors fake documents stating that her father died and was cremated out of state. That allowed her to be paid for 30 hours of "bereavement leave."
MCSO said her father is still alive. Vanrees got blank documents for the cremation certificate and she put in a fake name for her father and wrote in employees' names herself to make it look real, MCSO said.
Vanrees admitted to the crime, according to detectives.
She was booked on charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices and forgery.
Vanrees was employed with MCSO as an emergency dispatcher since January of 2019, deputies said. She recently resigned.
(2) comments
White cancer crooks
30 days?!?! 3-5 is common. Anything more just leads us to believe govt workers have cushier jobs
