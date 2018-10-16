The LS Warriors don’t have a home field. They are a group of old ball players from all over the nation. They share a common bond that unites them this week at Men’s Senior Baseball World Series in the Valley.
“We can relate to each other as far as missing body parts,” said Todd Reed, an outfielder for the Warriors and former Mesa Police Officer. “It just creates a bond instantly.”
“I get to play ball” said Carlo Adame, the Warriors shortstop and 15 year Army veteran. “It’s almost like I’m not missing my leg.”
Both men suffered injuries serving our country.
Reed was serving in the Special Forces in northern Iraq in 1991 he stepped on a land mine and lost his foot.
Adame served 15 years in the Army before losing his leg. He stayed on active duty for five more years following the injury and credits the military tri-care program for getting him back on the field.
“I get to play ball. It’s honestly like I’m not missing my leg,” said Adame, describing his prosthetic. “This one Is like the normal running leg you’d see the ‘bladerunner’ in the Olympics. We load that spring up and that takes the place of not having a calf muscle.”
Adame turned an early double play Wednesday in the Warriors 14-5 win over Utah in round robin play of the tournament, at Fitch Park in Mesa.
Daniel Williams pitched the Warriors to a win the night before. Much like former Major League pitcher Jim Abbott, Williams can quickly make the exchange with his glove to free up his throwing hand.
“I was born without my left hand. I had a couple surgeries, through the shriners, when I was young. They moved some bones around to get some use out of the left hand,” said Williams, who played high school baseball at Tucson Rincon High School “Throwing is pretty easy. Just a regular throw. To catch I just put the glove on my same hand, so it’s a seamless transition.”
Williams wears number 25, the same number as Abbott wore. He still keeps a signed ball from Abbott on a shelf at his house.
The Warriors Manager knows about dealing with a disability. Curtis Pride was the first deaf Major League player in the modern era.
“The guys are an inspiration, not only for me but for other people,” said Pride. “To overcome their disabilities to play baseball, the game that they truly love.”
The Warriors are sponsored by Louisville Slugger. They look like one of the teams to beat at the MSBL World Series. Round robin play continues for the Warriors on Wednesday with a doubleheader at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. The Warriors hope to make a run all the way to the title game on Friday.
