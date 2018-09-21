Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Dept. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with the highest risk factors to feature in this report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

J & K Chinese Gourmet

2540 S. Val Vista Drive

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations

  • Employee prepared food without washing hands
  • Bottle of degreaser next to cooked rice

The Market by Jennifer’s

3603 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations

  • Egg whites stored above pasta
  • Salad dressing kept past discard date

Pei Wei

1085 W. Queen Creek Road

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations

  • Chicken and raw steak not held at proper temperature
  • Dried food on mixing bowls

Handlebar J Restaurant

7116 E. Becker Lane

Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations

  • Paint thinner stored next to dry foods
  • Cooked beans kept past discard date

Oriental Express

18631 N. 19th Ave

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations

  • Raid bug spray where it doesn't belong.
  • Cooked egg rolls over raw beef.
  • Hand wash sink clogged up.

Dean’s List - restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Top Shelf

3301 W. Greenway Road

Phoenix

85023

Yoshi’s

4050 N. Central Ave

Phoenix

85012

Safeway

13503 Camino Del Sol

Sun City West

85375

Yo Love Frozen Yogurt

1900 W. Germann Rd

Chandler

85286

New Mesa Donuts

6008 E. McKellips Road

Mesa

85215

JJ’s Gyros

1855 W. Deer Valley Road

Phoenix

85027

