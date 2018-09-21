PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.
J & K Chinese Gourmet
2540 S. Val Vista Drive
Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations
- Employee prepared food without washing hands
- Bottle of degreaser next to cooked rice
The Market by Jennifer’s
3603 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations
- Egg whites stored above pasta
- Salad dressing kept past discard date
Pei Wei
1085 W. Queen Creek Road
Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations
- Chicken and raw steak not held at proper temperature
- Dried food on mixing bowls
Handlebar J Restaurant
7116 E. Becker Lane
Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations
- Paint thinner stored next to dry foods
- Cooked beans kept past discard date
Oriental Express
18631 N. 19th Ave
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations
- Raid bug spray where it doesn't belong.
- Cooked egg rolls over raw beef.
- Hand wash sink clogged up.
Dean’s List - restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Top Shelf
3301 W. Greenway Road
Phoenix
85023
Yoshi’s
4050 N. Central Ave
Phoenix
85012
Safeway
13503 Camino Del Sol
Sun City West
85375
Yo Love Frozen Yogurt
1900 W. Germann Rd
Chandler
85286
New Mesa Donuts
6008 E. McKellips Road
Mesa
85215
JJ’s Gyros
1855 W. Deer Valley Road
Phoenix
85027
