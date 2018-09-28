Dead bugs in a storage area. A cook not washing his hands. When you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who's keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

The Harp Pub

1744 S. Val Vista Drive

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

  • Sour cream out of temperature
  • Toxic substances not labeled properly

Arriba Mexican Grill

15236 N. Pima Road

Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

  • Tortilla soup and sauces kept past discard date
  • Guacamole not cold enough

Studio Movie Grill

15515 N. Hayden Rd

Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

  • Bartender using bare hands to cut limes
  • No adequate hand washing sink

Coach’s Corner Grill

333 E. Jefferson Street

Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

  • Organic matter in ice machine
  • Chef not washing hands properly

Tacos Sahuaro Restaurant

2320 N. 32nd Street

Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

  • Raw pork stored above cooked meats
  • A dead roach in a dry storage area
  • Cook cracking eggs then not washing hands.

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

Royale Lounge

2310 N. 16th Street

Phoenix

85006

PizzaFarro’s

36889 N. Tom Darlington Drive

Carefree

85377

Jack in the Box

5961 E. Main Street

Mesa

85202

Little Szechuan

524 W. University Drive

Tempe

Olive Branch Senior Center

11250 N. 107th Ave

Sun City

85351

Yanagi Sushi

884 W. Warner Road

Gilbert

85233

