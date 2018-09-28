PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.
The Harp Pub
1744 S. Val Vista Drive
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
- Sour cream out of temperature
- Toxic substances not labeled properly
Arriba Mexican Grill
15236 N. Pima Road
Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations:
- Tortilla soup and sauces kept past discard date
- Guacamole not cold enough
Studio Movie Grill
15515 N. Hayden Rd
Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations:
- Bartender using bare hands to cut limes
- No adequate hand washing sink
Coach’s Corner Grill
333 E. Jefferson Street
Phoenix
5 violations
Among the violations:
- Organic matter in ice machine
- Chef not washing hands properly
Tacos Sahuaro Restaurant
2320 N. 32nd Street
Phoenix
5 violations
Among the violations:
- Raw pork stored above cooked meats
- A dead roach in a dry storage area
- Cook cracking eggs then not washing hands.
Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores
Royale Lounge
2310 N. 16th Street
Phoenix
85006
PizzaFarro’s
36889 N. Tom Darlington Drive
Carefree
85377
Jack in the Box
5961 E. Main Street
Mesa
85202
Little Szechuan
524 W. University Drive
Tempe
Olive Branch Senior Center
11250 N. 107th Ave
Sun City
85351
Yanagi Sushi
884 W. Warner Road
Gilbert
85233
