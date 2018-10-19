PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.
Wally’s
5029 N. 44th Street
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Bottle of medication stored above prep table
Server handling ready to eat food with bare hands
Yao Chinese Restaurant
2487 S. Gilbert Road
Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Egg rolls not held at proper temperature
Dried organic debris on can opener
Pei Wei
3426 E. Baseline Road
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Toxic substances not labeled properly
Raw tuna not kept cold enough
King Wok
860 E. Warner Road
Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Pork and chicken not date marked
Raw beef above apples
BBQ House
1955 W. Guadalupe Road
Mesa
6 violations
Among the violations:
Frozen meat stored in a garbage bag.
Various sauces stored in baskets not labeled.
No paper towels at hand wash sink
Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores
Filiberto’s
1480 E. Main Street
Mesa 85203
Burger King
4002 E. Broadway Road
Phoenix 85040
Rosita’s Restaurant
960 W. University Drive
Tempe 85281
Honey Baked Ham
5066 W. Olive Ave
Glendale 85302
Olive Garden
7889 W. Bell Road
Peoria 85382
Ned’s Krazy Sub
1927 N. Gilbert Road
Mesa 85203
