Toxic substances not labeled. Raw beef stored above apples. Going out to eat can be hazardous to your health if your favorite restaurant doesn’t keep a clean kitchen. Here's this week’s all new Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Wally’s

5029 N. 44th Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Bottle of medication stored above prep table

Server handling ready to eat food with bare hands

Yao Chinese Restaurant

2487 S. Gilbert Road

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Egg rolls not held at proper temperature

Dried organic debris on can opener

Pei Wei

3426 E. Baseline Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Toxic substances not labeled properly

Raw tuna not kept cold enough

King Wok

860 E. Warner Road

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Pork and chicken not date marked

Raw beef above apples

BBQ House

1955 W. Guadalupe Road

Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:

Frozen meat stored in a garbage bag.

Various sauces stored in baskets not labeled.

No paper towels at hand wash sink

-------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Filiberto’s

1480 E. Main Street

Mesa 85203

Burger King

4002 E. Broadway Road

Phoenix 85040

Rosita’s Restaurant

960 W. University Drive

Tempe 85281

Honey Baked Ham

5066 W. Olive Ave

Glendale 85302

Olive Garden

7889 W. Bell Road

Peoria 85382

Ned’s Krazy Sub

1927 N. Gilbert Road

Mesa 85203

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.