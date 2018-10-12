PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.
Black Bear Diner
6039 W. Bell Rd
Glendale
4 violations
Among the violations:
Refried beans and sausage not kept at proper temperature
Dried meat debris on a slicer
Spice Spirit
1955 W. Main Street
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Grocery bags used to store cooked foods
Raw fish stored above vegetables
Imperio 667 Marisco & Sushi
2445 E. Thomas Road
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Cook handled raw chicken then utensils without washing hands
Flies buzzing around kitchen
Asiana Market
1135 S. Dobson Road
Mesa
5 violations
Among the violations:
Liquid burn medicine on top of food prep table
Raw shrimp over various sauces
Gangnam BBQ
1350 S. Longmore Street
Mesa
5 violations
Among the violations
No date marking on ready to eat foods
Raw beef and eggs above vegetables
A bag of food stored in a hand wash sink.
--------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores
JB’s Restaurant
3567 W. Northern Ave.
Phoenix, 85051
Olive Garden
7889 W. Bell Road
Peoria, 85382
Karamba Night Club
1724 E. McDowell Road
Phoenix, 85006
Sunrise Middle School
4960 E. Acoma Drive
Scottsdale, 85254
Mexican Deli Market
12946 W. Santa Fe Drive
Surprise, 85374
Fired Pie
2170 E. Baseline Road
Phoeinx, 85042
