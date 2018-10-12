CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors." every week from a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Black Bear Diner

6039 W. Bell Rd

Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Refried beans and sausage not kept at proper temperature

Dried meat debris on a slicer

Spice Spirit

1955 W. Main Street

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Grocery bags used to store cooked foods

Raw fish stored above vegetables

Imperio 667 Marisco & Sushi

2445 E. Thomas Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Cook handled raw chicken then utensils without washing hands

Flies buzzing around kitchen

Asiana Market

1135 S. Dobson Road

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

Liquid burn medicine on top of food prep table

Raw shrimp over various sauces

Gangnam BBQ

1350 S. Longmore Street

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations

No date marking on ready to eat foods

Raw beef and eggs above vegetables

A bag of food stored in a hand wash sink.

--------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

JB’s Restaurant

3567 W. Northern Ave.

Phoenix, 85051

Olive Garden

7889 W. Bell Road

Peoria, 85382

Karamba Night Club

1724 E. McDowell Road

Phoenix, 85006

Sunrise Middle School

4960 E. Acoma Drive

Scottsdale, 85254

Mexican Deli Market

12946 W. Santa Fe Drive

Surprise, 85374

Fired Pie

2170 E. Baseline Road

Phoeinx, 85042

 

